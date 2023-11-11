Ayodhya decked up ahead of Diwali celebrations, set to break world record

Preparations for Diwali are in full swing in Ayodhya, as the temple city is on its way to light 24 lakh lamps at 51 ghats at the same time, setting a world record.

On Saturday morning, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh will flag off a tableau procession from Saket Degree College depicting the craftsmanship of artisans throughout the state. The tableaus will reach Ram Katha Park at 2.30 pm.

In the procession, there will be seven tableaus from the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and one Ram Rath, along with 11 tableaus from the Information Department. In these tableaux, various stories from the Ramayana have been depicted.

Moreover, dancers will present Dhobiya dance from Azamgarh, Kullu Nati from Himachal Pradesh, Gatka and Bhangra dance from Punjab, Garba from Gujarat, Dhol Tasha from Nagpur and several other dance forms from across the country in the procession.

Around 25000 volunteers from Avadh University and the Ayodhya district administration have been roped in to light the diyas at the same time. The team from the Guinness Book of World Records will be counting the lamps with the help of a drone camera.

The grand Deepotsav programme in Ayodhya will commence at 3 pm. The Deepotsav will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Almost all ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government will be present in Ayodhya. After the Deepotsav, a laser show has been organised in the city.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Ayodhya at 2 pm. The High Commissioners and Ambassadors of more than 50 countries will be included. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will also participate in the programme.

The Chief Minister will witness the tableau procession at Ram Katha Park. The person performing the role of Lord Ram will reach Ayodhya by helicopter at 3.30 pm following which the Governor and the Chief Minister will coronate him.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform Saryu Aarti at 6.30 pm and inaugurate the festival of lights at Ram Ki Paidi, the series of ghats on the Saryu river bank, at 7.30 pm.

The Chief Minister, along with the guests, will witness Ramlila from four countries. Yogi Adityanath will be staying the night at Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, a sand artist from Ballia has prepared sand art based on the life of Lord Ram like his Pushpak Viman, Bharat Milap. On the other hand, the students from the state's Lalit Kala Academy traced the journey of Lord Ram to victory by depicting the childhood days of Lord Ram to the time he went to Lanka.

One of the dancers dressed up as Lord Ram said that it was a blessing for him to take up this role during Diwali at Ayodhya.

"Dressing up as Lord Ram during Diwali, that too in Ayodhya, is a blessing...I follow Lord Ram's teachings in my life," he said speaking to ANI.

Another dancer dressed up as Sita said, "Our dance company is going to perform at Ayodhya for the first time. This is a big achievement. 210 dancers will perform together.