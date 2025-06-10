Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Five Qatar-based Indian nationals were killed in a road accident in Kenya

Five Qatar-based Indian nationals were killed in a road accident in Kenya

The Indian Embassy in Qatar said a group of 28 Indians was visiting Kenya where their bus met with an accident on Monday

The Indian mission in another post said it is also in touch with the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) and other community groups in Doha (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Nairobi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least five Indian nationals residing in Qatar, who were visiting Kenya, have died after their bus met with an accident.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar said a group of 28 Indians was visiting Kenya where their bus met with an accident on Monday.

As per available information, 5 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the accident. Officials from HCI Nairobi are on the ground and extending all help, the embassy posted on X.

The Gulf Times newspaper reported that the bus they were travelling in got out of control and fell into a gorge in the north eastern county of Nyandarua.

 

The identity of the deceased is yet to be verified, the newspaper said.

The Indian mission in another post said it is also in touch with the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) and other community groups in Doha.

We extend sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have unfortunately passed away, it added.

The mission also provided a helpline number for any queries or assistance.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

