LIVE news updates: Karnataka HC posts next hearing on Bengaluru stampede to June 12
Today's news updates: Indian Coast Guard ships Sachet and Samudra Prahari remained engaged in firefighting efforts overnight. Catch all the news developments from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Today's top news: Eighteen crew members rescued from a fire-stricken, Singapore-flagged container vessel were safely transported to the Coast Guard berth of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) at Panambur by the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Surat.
Of those rescued, two are reported to be in critical condition, four sustained minor injuries, and the remaining twelve suffered various degrees of trauma.
The injured were taken to AJ Hospital in Kuntikana late on Monday night. The critically injured were stabilised aboard INS Surat and transferred under close medical supervision upon arrival. “Immediate evacuation was our priority,” a Coast Guard official told reporters, noting that immigration, port, and police departments coordinated effectively to ensure a smooth handover and medical transfer.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are set to meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on Tuesday to deliberate on various matters, including the 4 June stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives.
The Congress-led state government has faced strong criticism following the incident, with opposition parties BJP and JD(S) holding both the Chief Minister and his deputy accountable, demanding their resignation.
According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, Siddaramaiah will update party leadership in Delhi on the recent developments.
The stampede took place on the evening of 4 June outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a massive crowd had gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team’s IPL victory. Eleven people lost their lives and 56 others were injured in the incident.
11:53 AM
CM Sai pays tribute to cop killed in IED blast, says Naxalism on its last breath
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said the end of Naxalism is certain, as he laid wreath at the mortal remains of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje killed in an IED blast in Sukma district. Girepunje was killed and two officers were injured after the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded on Monday in Sukma.
11:50 AM
Students living in US being repeatedly mistreated but PM Modi is silent: Congress
The Congress on Tuesday slammed the government after a video emerged showing an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor at a US airport, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately talk to President Donald Trump to appeal for intervention on the "mistreatment" of Indians in America. Congress leaders shared the video and pictures of an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at USA's Newark Airport before he was allegedly deported.
11:46 AM
Fire at housing apartment in Delhi's Dwarka; 8 tenders rushed
A fire broke out in a seventh floor flat of an apartment in Dwarka's Sector 13 Tuesday morning, an official said. A caller rang the Delhi Fire Service around 10 am informing them about the blaze at the residential complex near MRV School. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
11:41 AM
Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively
A judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by actor and director Justin Baldoni against his “It Ends With Us” co-star Blake Lively after she sued him for sexual harassment and retaliation. US District Court Judge Lewis Liman's decision on Monday is the latest development in the bitter legal battle surrounding the dark romantic drama that includes Lively suing Baldoni in late December. Baldoni and production company Wayfarer Studios countersued in January for $ 400 million, accusing Lively and her husband, “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion.
11:33 AM
Atishi claims security deployed at Kalkaji JJ cluster under demolition threat
Former Delhi chief minister Atishi on Tuesday claimed that a large number of security personnel had been deployed in Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji ahead of a demolition drive. Eviction notices by the Delhi Development Authority have been pasted at houses in the jhuggi-jhopri camp, warning "encroachers" to leave the spot within three days, or face action.
10:52 AM
Maximum boasts, minimum achievements: Congress slams Shah
The Congress on Tuesday said it was "bizarre" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to claim that peace had been established in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, alleging that his assertion was meant to divert attention from his own "colossal failures." The opposition party also said that never has India had a Union home minister whose tenure has been one of "maximum boasts, minimum achievements".
10:30 AM
Modernisation, self-reliance focus in defence production: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that significant changes have unfolded in the defence sector in the 11 years of his government, with a clear focus on both modernisation and self-reliance in defence production. He said on X, "The last 11 years have marked significant changes in our defence sector, with a clear focus on both modernisation and becoming self reliant when it comes to defence production. It is gladdening to see how the people of India have come together with the resolve of making India stronger."
9:56 AM
Snag in Navi Mumbai affects local train services on harbour line
Local train services were disrupted on the harbour line of Mumbai suburban network on Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, officials said. The snag in a panel of track change points at Nerul in Navi Mumbai occurred at 8.03 am and lasted for 45 minutes, they said.
First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:10 AM IST