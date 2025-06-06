Shine Tom Chacko's father dies in a car accident, actor critically injured

Shine Tom Chacko's Car Accident: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, CP Chacko, passed away early Friday morning, June 6, in a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district.
The actor, who is known for Malayalam movies such as Kuruthi and Jigarthanda DoubleX, was critically injured along with his mother Maria Carmel.
The actor's family was travelling when their car collided with a truck on the highway near Parayur, close to Palacode
Shine Tom Chacko’s father, CP Chacko, died on the spot after the road accident, police have confirmed. The actor, along with his mother and another passenger, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.
Dharmapuri Superintendent of Police SS Maheswaran, speaking to NDTV, confirmed the death and stated that “actor Shine Tom is being treated.”
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Initial findings suggest that the accident occurred due to a collision between the family’s car and a truck. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the exact sequence of events. A case has been registered by the local police.
A senior police official added, "We would expedite the post mortem procedure and help the family."