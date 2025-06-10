Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 08:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CBI arrests CGST superintendent, seizes 17 property documents worth crores

CBI arrests CGST superintendent, seizes 17 property documents worth crores

The CBI has arrested a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe for waiving penalty on a private company, officials said.

Handcuffs

Rs 3 lakh in cash aside from the alleged bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh was confiscated during the searches, the CBI added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CBI has arrested a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe for waiving penalty on a private company, officials said.

During searches at the premises of Nishan Singh Malli post arrest, the CBI seized 17 property documents, in his and his family members' name, worth crores.

"These properties include three residential flats in Ghaziabad and Moradabad; one commercial shop in Moradabad; 12 residential plots in Rampur and Gajraula. One Creta vehicle in the name of accused public servant was also seized," a CBI spokesperson on Tuesday said.

Rs 3 lakh in cash aside from the alleged bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh was confiscated during the searches, the CBI added.

 

"During search of official premise of accused public servant, relevant documents pertaining to the case were seized and are being scrutinised," the spokesperson added.

Also Read

Security, Manipur Security

Manipur tense after CBI arrest of Meitei group member; curfew reimposed

Court order

SC cancels bail of former Karnataka minister in BJP worker murder case

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Coal scam case: CBI court acquits former bureaucrats Gupta, Kropha, Samaria

Criminal in handcuffs

CBI arrests senior Indian Revenue Service Officer in bribery case

Criminal in handcuffs

CBI arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi in ₹20 lakh bribery case

The other person arrested by the agency is a tax lawyer who was representing the complainant in the case, the agency said.

Both were produced before a special court in Ghaziabad which remanded them to judicial custody.

CGST Superintendent Malli allegedly issued a penalty notice to a businessman, who controls the private firm, on account of non-filing of GST returns.

Malli, who is posted in Gajraula with additional charge of Amroha in UP, allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh in collusion with tax lawyer Amit Khandelwal from the businessman for waiving penalty on his company.

"The tax advocate was representing the complainant. However, he entered into a conspiracy with superintendent, CGST, Amroha and pressured the complainant to deliver the demand of undue advantage of Rs 4 lakh to the accused superintendent," the CBI spokesperson said.

Reluctant to pay the bribe, the businessman approached the CBI with a complaint, the CBI said.

The agency claimed of laying a trap following which the superintendent and the advocate were caught red handed receiving Rs 1 lakh as an installment of the total bribe demand of Rs 4 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

National Achievement Survey 2017,government aided school,New Delhi,language, math, environmental science,South, central Delhi students, schools, Delhi schools,learning outcomes

LIVE news updates: Delhi cabinet gives nod to ordinance on regulation of school fees

Bombay High Court

Bombay HC orders BMC to pay ₹50 lakh each to 2015 fire victims' kin

Rajnath Singh

Operation Sindoor was India's biggest action against terrorism: Rajnath

Delhi University, DU

Delhi University to teach Gen-Z about love, red flags, and breakups

Strawberry Moon in India

Strawberry Moon 2025: When and where to watch this full moon in India?

Topics : CBI cgst Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon