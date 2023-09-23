close
Flower petals showered on PM in Varanasi for passage of women's quota Bill

Modi is currently representing Varanasi in the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI) | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended an all-women public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where the women showered flower petals on him for the Parliament's nod to the women's reservation bill.
The event was organised at the ground of Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi at the function.
The prime minister reached the venue after laying the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium in Varanasi.
Modi is currently representing Varanasi in the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term.
The 128th Constitution amendment bill, referred to as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the Parliament's nod on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Varanasi Women's Reservation Bill Women's rights

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

