Flower petals showered on PM in Varanasi for passage of women's quota Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended an all-women public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where the women showered flower petals on him for the Parliament's nod to the women's reservation bill.

The event was organised at the ground of Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi at the function.

The prime minister reached the venue after laying the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium in Varanasi.

Modi is currently representing Varanasi in the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term.

The 128th Constitution amendment bill, referred to as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the Parliament's nod on Thursday.

Also Read BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray B'wood actresses visit new Parliament, praise Women's Reservation Bill Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed Delimitation pointless, says Gandhi; Amit Shah urges house to pass Bill The long journey of the Women's Reservation Bill in India explained Role of lawyers has evolved to address myriad global legal challenges: CJI NIA confiscates property of SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu in Chandigarh India-Canada row a 'political gimmick', says Kashmir-based Sikh body PM to flag off 9 Vande Bharat trains on Sunday connecting religious places Ram Rajya should have good, free education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal