Ram Rajya should have good, free education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal

If one imagines 'Ram Rajya', it should have good and free education and healthcare for all, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.
Addressing a gathering at an event here, he also said that everybody should have access to good education and healthcare and the AAP-led Delhi government is trying to work in that direction.
He inaugurated a new OPD building of the Delhi government-run Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital on Saturday and also interacted with the patients there.
Healthcare and education are the focus areas of the Delhi government and expansion is going on in a major way, he said, adding that there are currently around 10,000 beds at all city government-run hospitals put together.
Eleven new hospitals are being built and the infrastructure of old facilities is being upgraded, he said, adding 16,000 new beds will be added.
Referring to the upcoming Dusshera and Diwali festivals, the Delhi chief minister said, "We worship Lord Ram."
"'Ram Rajya' is being spoken of. I cannot say that we can reach near 'Ram Rajya'. But if we imagine 'Ram Rajya', it should have good and free education and good and free healthcare for all," Kejriwal said.
Good education and healthcare should be there for all, whether rich or poor and "our government is trying to work in that direction", he added.
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and senior officials of the health department were also present on the occasion.
