FM meets Nasdaq VC, discusses potential investment opportunities in India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Edward Knight and shared key initiatives of the government and the potential investment opportunities in India.

Knight led the delegation of the US-India Business Council and called upon the finance minister here.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman spoke about the key initiatives of Government of India and the potential #investment opportunities in India," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Sitharaman also interacted with a delegation from the US International Development Finance Corporation led by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Nisha Biswal.