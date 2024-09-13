FM meets Nasdaq VC, discusses potential investment opportunities in India

Business Standard
Press Trust of India
Sep 13 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Edward Knight and shared key initiatives of the government and the potential investment opportunities in India.
Knight led the delegation of the US-India Business Council and called upon the finance minister here.
Sitharaman also interacted with a delegation from the US International Development Finance Corporation led by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Nisha Biswal.
 
US DFC shared that India offers good opportunities and is one of their key geographies for investment, the ministry said in another post.
"FM Smt. @nsitharaman shared her views on the broad-based and multi-sectoral cooperation between India and US and the opportunities for #growth and #investment in India," it said.

Sep 13 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

