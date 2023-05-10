close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FM Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for 2-day visit to Japan to attend G 7 meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday embarked on an official two-day visit to Niigata, Japan, to attend a G7 meeting

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sitharaman, FM Sitharaman

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday embarked on an official two-day visit to Niigata, Japan, to attend a G7 meeting.

India is an invitee to G 7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

"During her visit, FM Smt.@nsitharaman will also have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, besides a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors," a finance ministry tweet said.

During her trip, she will address investors and business leaders in Tokyo.

Besides, she will address a seminar on 'Economic Policy in Pursuit of Welfare' at the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting while two other sessions--Tackling Immediate Challenges Facing Developing Countries and Strengthening International Cooperation for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.

The G7 is a forum of leading industrialised nations--Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Also Read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Post-pandemic development requirements becoming lot more focussed: FM

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

RBI repo rate decision: When and where to watch speech of governor Das

No change: MPC presses 'pause' after hiking rate by 250 bps since May 2022

3,500 phone connections obtained via fraudulent means disconnected: HP

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts

Museum Expo 2023: Video game and a virtual peek inside new address

LSR students worried as college asks them to vacate hostel for repairs

Adolescent love can't be controlled, be careful in Posco bails: Delhi HC

Representatives of the European Union are always present at the annual meeting of the heads of state and government of the G 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman G7 Japan Finance minister

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Damage to Indian High Commission in London was not okay: UK Commissioner

Alex Ellis
2 min read
Premium

Nipah, Covid and a teacher's learning curve

My Life As a Comrade: The Story of an Extraordinary Politician and the World That Shaped Her
5 min read

Saas platform OTPless hires BharatPe's Anubhav Mathur, other key executives

OTPless
2 min read

Larsen & Toubro reports 10% surge in Q4 net profit to Rs 3,987 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read
Premium

Signals from Jantar Mantar

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read

LIVE: Joe Biden will host PM Modi for an official state visit on June 22

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

US reacts to Imran Khan's arrest, calls for democracy, rule of law in Pak

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gives the victory sign to supporters as he leads a march toward Islamabad, in Swabi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani police have fired tear gas and scuffled with stone-throwing supporters of Kh
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon