FM Sitharaman advises new recruits to inform public about Rozgar Mela

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman appealed to the persons who received their appointment letters under the latest Rozgar Mela to spread the word on the scheme's benefits with the public

Press Trust of India Chennai
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses during 'Iconic Week Celebration' of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday appealed to the persons who received their appointment letters under the latest Rozgar Mela to spread the word on the scheme's benefits with the public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations across the country.

After presenting the job offers to about 250 people at an event in Chennai, Sitharaman said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the Prime Minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

The Union Minister presented the appointment orders to the new recruits from various ministries and departments including the Department of Posts, railways, health and family welfare, petroleum, and defence.

"Take the benefits of the (Rozgar Mela scheme) to everyone outside your family and tell them to scale up in their life...," Sitharaman said during her brief interaction with some of the new recruits.

The Rozgar Mela serves as a catalyst for more job opportunities, empowering youth and enabling their active participation in national development, she said.

During the event, Sitharaman also obliged for selfies with the beneficiaries.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, would join various positions including train manager, station master, and senior commercial-cum-ticket clerk among many others.

They would also get to train themselves through 'Karmayogi Prarambh', an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Recruitment

First Published: May 16 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

