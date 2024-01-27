Sensex (    %)
                        
Forest fire along LoC in J-K triggers landmine explosions in Poonch

A forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district triggered explosions in several landmines on Friday night, official sources said

Press Trust of India Mendhar/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

A forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district triggered explosions in several landmines on Friday night, official sources said.
The fire occurred this evening in Balnoi and Krishnagati sectors of the district, prompting army, locals and forest officials to launch an operation to contain it, they said.
First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

