WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details

The opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League is going to be a grand affair with the presence of Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani.
Bollywood stars and musicians present at WPL 2023
While the likes of Kiara Adavani and Kriti Sanon will be there, they will also be supported by Punjabi-Canadian rapper and youth sensation AP Dhillon. WPL anthem- Ye to Bas Shuruaat hai has been composed by music legend Shankar Mahadevan and it is going to be a major attraction at the ceremony as well.
Sound— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023
Locker room jam session ft. @JemiRodrigues, @imharleenDeol & @apdhillxn
Catch him perform LIVE at the grand opening ceremony at the D Y Patil Stadium tonight #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/z1HWFD5kin
WPL opening ceremony timing
The opening ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 06:25 pm IST will also take place at the same venue as the inaugural match of the WPL. Earlier the event were to begin from 05:30 pm IST, but now it has been rescheduled to 06:25 pm IST.
Venue of the WPL 2023 opening ceremony
Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is going to be the venue for the WPL 2023 opening ceremony. Later on, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will square off in the first-ever WPL encounter at the same venue.
WPL 2023 opening ceremony tickets
The tickets for all the matches of the league have been made free for women. But to avail of this offer, they must also book the tickets from the booking partner Bookmyshow website. They would have to select the category women at the time of booking and thus the cost of the ticket will become zero eventually at the time of checkout. Without registration on the website or the app of Bookmyshow, no admission will be granted into the stadium.
For Men and Boys, the tickets have been priced in the range of Rs 100-400.
#TATAWPL— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023
Gates Open: 4 PM IST
Opening Ceremony: 6:25 PM IST
Match - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
Toss: 7:30 PM IST
Match Start: 8 PM IST
Details https://t.co/7i3bVgItJr
WPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming
The opening ceremony of the WPL 2023 as well as all the live matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on the Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD networks. The same game can also be live-streamed for free on the Jio Cinema website and mobile application.
First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 16:21 IST