WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details

The opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League is going to be a grand affair with the presence of Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani.

Bollywood stars and musicians present at WPL 2023

While the likes of Kiara Adavani and Kriti Sanon will be there, they will also be supported by Punjabi-Canadian rapper and youth sensation AP Dhillon. WPL anthem- Ye to Bas Shuruaat hai has been composed by music legend Shankar Mahadevan and it is going to be a major attraction at the ceremony as well.



Locker room jam session ft. @JemiRodrigues, @imharleenDeol & @apdhillxn



Catch him perform LIVE at the grand opening ceremony at the D Y Patil Stadium tonight #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/z1HWFD5kin — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

The opening ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 06:25 pm IST will also take place at the same venue as the inaugural match of the WPL. Earlier the event were to begin from 05:30 pm IST, but now it has been rescheduled to 06:25 pm IST.

Venue of the WPL 2023 opening ceremony

Dr DY Patil Stadium in is going to be the venue for the WPL 2023 opening ceremony. Later on, and Gujarat Giants will square off in the first-ever WPL encounter at the same venue.

WPL 2023 opening ceremony tickets

The tickets for all the matches of the league have been made free for women. But to avail of this offer, they must also book the tickets from the booking partner Bookmyshow website. They would have to select the category women at the time of booking and thus the cost of the ticket will become zero eventually at the time of checkout. Without registration on the website or the app of Bookmyshow, no admission will be granted into the stadium.

For Men and Boys, the tickets have been priced in the range of Rs 100-400.

#TATAWPL



Gates Open: 4 PM IST

Opening Ceremony: 6:25 PM IST

Match - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Toss: 7:30 PM IST

Match Start: 8 PM IST



Details https://t.co/7i3bVgItJr — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

WPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming

The opening ceremony of the WPL 2023 as well as all the live matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on the Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD networks. The same game can also be live-streamed for free on the Jio Cinema website and mobile application.