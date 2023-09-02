Confirmation

Former Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro passes away at 75

Surjya Narayan Patro took over as the Speaker in 2019 and resigned from the post in 2022

BJD leader

BJD leader

ANI Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
A seven-time legislator and a sitting MLA of Biju Janata Dal representing Digapahandi Assembly Constituency in Odisha passed away at a private hospital at the age of 75.
Patro was reportedly admitted to the hospital this afternoon after his health deteriorated.
Moreover, Patro had started his career as a journalist for 'The Samaj' the oldest Odiya daily from Cuttack. Later on, he worked as an Advocate at Berhampur in Ganjam district.
Surjya Narayan Patro took over as the Speaker in 2019 and resigned from the post in 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJD Odisha Bhubaneswar

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

