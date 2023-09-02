Former Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro passes away at 75

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

A seven-time legislator and a sitting MLA of Biju Janata Dal representing Digapahandi Assembly Constituency in Odisha passed away at a private hospital at the age of 75.

Patro was reportedly admitted to the hospital this afternoon after his health deteriorated.

Moreover, Patro had started his career as a journalist for 'The Samaj' the oldest Odiya daily from Cuttack. Later on, he worked as an Advocate at Berhampur in Ganjam district.

Surjya Narayan Patro took over as the Speaker in 2019 and resigned from the post in 2022.

