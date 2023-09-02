Ahead of G20 Summit, Northern Railways temporarily cancels over 200 trains

As the national capital gears up for the G20 Summit, Northern Railways has decided to cancel and divert over 200 passenger trains temporarily from September 8 to 11 here, a notification stated on Saturday.

According to the schedule, over 90 trains have been cancelled on September 9. More than 100 passenger trains will be cancelled on September 10 as well. Most of these trains run from Delhi to South Haryana's Sonipat-Panipat, Rohtak, Rewari, and Palwal routes.

Apart from that, the Delhi-Rewari Express Special and Rewari-Delhi Express Special trains will be cancelled on September 11.

Moreover, several trains prescribed to originate or terminate at the New Delhi railway station during that period will now terminate or originate from Ghaziabad or Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

India will host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 in the national capital.

The New Delhi G20 summit will see the "biggest participation" in the history of the grouping with arrangements in place for the mega event including that for the stay of leaders of member countries and the invited guest countries.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, US, UK and the European Union.

India has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as guest countries for the mega event.