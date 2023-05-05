close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Freedom of speech cannot be 'armour for abuse': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

India is the only country where crores of believers of almost all religions of the world live peacefully, Naqvi said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during inauguration of training programme of deputationists for Haj 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, May 23, 2022. (PTI Photo

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said freedom of speech cannot be an "armour for abuse" and it should be used as a "hero" of harmony to defeat hatred.

The former Union minister said the "merchants of communal votes" are involved in "nefarious designs" to damage the country's legacy of inclusivity, and such elements should be defeated with the strength of unity and brotherhood.

Addressing the 'Samajik Samrasta Sammelan', organised by the Bharatiya Bauddh Sangh at the Vigyan Bhawan here on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Naqvi said people must use freedom of expression as a "hero" of harmony to defeat the "villain" of hatred.

He said the constitutional freedom of speech cannot be an "armour for anarchy and abuse".

Naqvi said Gautam Buddha was the "flag bearer" of social harmony and inclusive cultural commitment. His teachings and principles are an effective solution to problems of the world and the entire humanity, he added.

Gautam Buddha was an apostle of social unity and equality, Naqvi said.

Also Read

India has become flagbearer of inclusiveness, says Mukhtar Naqvi

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

Increase use of scrap in production: Union Minister Kulaste to steel makers

'Party full of abuses'; Naqvi targets Cong over Kharge's jibe at PM Modi

Centre to strengthen Vizag Steel Plant rather than privatising it: Kulaste

A day after Patna HC stay on caste survey, RJD chief Lalu attacks BJP

Jaishankar seeks support to make English 3rd official language of SCO

PM Modi to attend Paris's Bastille Day Parade as guest of honour on July 14

India for finding permanent solution to food stockholding at WTO meet

Cloud, Big Data, and AI sectors continue hiring trend in Q1 2023: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, devoting himself to the teachings and ideals of Gautam Buddha, has been working with the mantra of development without discrimination and development with dignity to ensure happiness and prosperity in the life of every section of the society, the BJP leader said.

"The proprietors of privileged politics are desolated and distressed due to Modi's politics of performance," he said.

They are unable to digest India's rising global stature under PM Modi's dynamic and effective leadership, the former minority affairs minister said.

India is the only country where crores of believers of almost all religions of the world live peacefully, Naqvi said.

Former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste, VHP Delhi president Kapil Khanna, Bharatiya Bauddh Sangh national president Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul, among others were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : hate speech Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Freedom of speech

First Published: May 05 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Fulfil duty towards Manipur instead of campaigning in K'taka: Cong to PM

Congress
3 min read

No matter who comes to campaign, BJP will remain in power: Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi
3 min read

Bilawal must give answer on atrocities on minorities in Pak: AISC Chair

Pakistan flag
2 min read

Federal Bank Q4 profit up 67% at Rs 903 cr; posts highest operating profit

Federal Bank
3 min read

Ukrainian delegate hits Russian at Black Sea summit in Turkey's Ankara

Ukrainian service members install a national flag on Snake (Zmiinyi) Island, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa region (Photo via Reuters)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

LIVE: 2 soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

weather
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon