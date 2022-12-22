JUST IN
Business Standard

Increase use of scrap in production: Union Minister Kulaste to steel makers

However, he did not speak on the quantum of scrap which steel makers must include in their production

Topics
Steel Industry | steel scrap | Steel firms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste
Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste on Thursday directed the domestic seel industry to increase use of scrap in their production, underscoring that carbon emission is a serious concern.

India uses 30 million tonne (MT) scrap annually to manufacture steel, out of which 26 MT is generated domestically and remaining through imports.

Currently, India's overall steel production stands at around 120 MT.

"Carbon emissions are a concern.... the steel sector must increase use of scrap in their steel production," he said at CII Steel Summit 2022 here.

The industry must also adopt new-age technologies to lower their carbon emissions, the Minister of State for Steel said.

However, he did not speak on the quantum of scrap which steel makers must include in their production.

According to a ministry document, the iron and steel industry globally accounts for around 8 per cent of total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions on an annual basis, whereas in India, it contributes 12 per cent to the total CO2 emissions.

The steel ministry has also asked the stakeholders of the sector to develop a time-bound action plan to lower emissions in the steel industry.

"100 per cent scrap using electric arc furnace / induction furnace ( EAF /IF) emit 0.4 to 0.8 tonne of CO2 per tonne of crude steel," Parth Kumar, of Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said.

On an average, 2.5 tonne of CO2 is emitted on manufacturing of every one tonne of crude steel, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 14:52 IST

`
