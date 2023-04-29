close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fresh clashes in Manipur's Churachandpur amid bandh; CM defers rally

The eight-hour shutdown, called to protest against the eviction of Kuki villagers from protected forests, paralysed normal life in the tribal-dominated southern Manipur district

Press Trust of India Imphal
Mob set fire to an open gym constructed at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka, Churachandpur

Mob set fire to an open gym constructed at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka, Churachandpur

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fresh clashes broke out between demonstrators and police personnel in Manipur's Churachandpur town on Friday night, with the security forces using batons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob.

Rumours are flying that several people were killed and injured in police action in the town, hours after a bandh called by Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) concluded at 4 pm. However, no official confirmation was available.

The eight-hour shutdown, called to protest against the eviction of Kuki villagers from protected forests, paralysed normal life in the tribal-dominated southern Manipur district.

Earlier in the day, clashes erupted between demonstrators and police at Sadbhavna Mandap in New Lamka in Churachandpur district, the venue where Chief Minister N Biren Singh was scheduled to address a public meeting.

The chief minister, however, deferred the visit following protests and the call for the bandh.

Stone throwing by protestors, firing of tear gas shells and rubber bullets by security personnel were reported from areas such as New Lamka, Tuibong Bazaar, Sielmat bridge, Lanva bridge and T Champhai, police sources said.

Also Read

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

BJP freed Manipur from terrorism, bandhs; brought development, says Shah

IT raid, GST crackdown in poll-bound Padampur, traders call 12-hr bandh

Shops closed, private buses off roads in Pondy during bandh for statehood

Won't proceed with Barsu refinery project without locals' consent: Shinde

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

AAP extends support to protesting wrestlers, urges PM to ensure justice

Economic empowerment of women is of paramount concern: Meghalaya CM

Making such remarks about PM doesn't feel right: Ajit on Kharge's jibe

Officials said that police were forced to lob tear gas shells to disperse a large crowd which had gathered in New Lamka and was throwing stones at security forces deployed in the bandh-hit town.

There were no injuries despite the stone-throwing. Deployment of forces will continue to oversee the situation, officials said.

The chief minister was scheduled to address a public meeting at Sadbhavna Mandap and inaugurate an open gym at PT Sports complex, both in New Lamka town.

However, on Thursday a protesting mob had attacked the venue and set fire to about 100 chairs and other equipment.

Singh said his plans to visit Churachandpur district have been deferred after the local legislator who had invited him decided to postpone the function.

"The local MLA had invited me to a celebration and to inaugurate the open gym," the CM told reporters on the sidelines of an agriculture department function here.

Singh also questioned the "indigenousness" of the organisation Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) which called the 8-hour bandh and said "What indigenous people? We are indigenous people. Nagas are indigenous people. Kukis are indigenous people. What indigenous tribal?"

Meanwhile, prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped and mobile internet services have been suspended in Churachandpur district.

An order issued by the Home department said, "To prevent any disturbance to the peace and order the suspension of mobile internet services shall be in force for the next five days with immediate effect in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts."

During the bandh, New Lamka town wore a deserted look as all private and public vehicles kept off the road except for those of security personnel.

Markets were closed with all shops and establishments pulling down their shutters, police said.

Protesters were seen blocking roads and burning tyres in the morning. They had also piled up debris at the entrance gate of the New Lamka town but this was later cleared by police teams.

A huge police force has been deployed at all major junctions and large localities of the town to prevent any unwanted activities, an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Biren Singh Protest

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Have no objection to Anand Mohan's release, says Union minister Chaubey

anand mohan singh
2 min read

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May
2 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Not much of a dividend, a political negotiator & more

india population, population, delhi
1 min read

Banking infra needs further strengthening in NorthEast: Bhagwat Karad

Bank, Banking, PSBs
1 min read

Goa beaches to get trained dogs, AI-powered systems for safety operations

goa
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read
Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon