close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Making such remarks about PM doesn't feel right: Ajit on Kharge's jibe

Kharge on Thursday likened Modi to a venomous snake. As a row erupted, he clarified that his remarks were not aimed at the Prime Minister but at the ruling BJP

Press Trust of India Pune
Ajit Pawar

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Friday expressed disapproval about Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' jibe about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked by reporters here about Kharge's controversial comment, Pawar recalled how Yashwantrao Chavan, the first chief minister of Maharashtra, handled criticism with maturity.

Addressing a campaign rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Kharge on Thursday likened Modi to a venomous snake. As a row erupted, he clarified that his remarks were not aimed at the Prime Minister but at the ruling BJP.

Asked about the row, Pawar said Yashwantrao Chavan showed maturity when writer-journalist P K Atre took swipes at him.

"Today Narendra Modi is our prime minister. Before that there were Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee....It does not feel right to make such a statement about the prime minister of the country or chief minister of the state," he said.

Incidentally, speculation was rife in Maharashtra for the last two weeks about Ajit Pawar's political plans as he appeared to be going soft on the BJP. Pawar, though, stressed that he would never leave the NCP.

Also Read

Ajit Pawar leads race in 'Future CM' banners, Sharad Pawar not enthused

Power does not remain with anyone forever, says NCP leader Ajit Pawar

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

Congress accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Pawar's next political move

Maha govt must compensate farmers: Ajit Pawar after unseasonal rain damages

Have no objection to Anand Mohan's release, says Union minister Chaubey

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May

Goa beaches to get trained dogs, AI-powered systems for safety operations

Delhi Police files 2 FIRs against WFI chief, support for wrestlers grows

Deliberations on date of placement of Ram lalla idol begin in Ayodhya

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi ajit pawar Priyank Kharge Politics

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 7:02 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Banking infra needs further strengthening in NorthEast: Bhagwat Karad

Bank, Banking, PSBs
1 min read

Federal Reserve faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Delhi Police files 2 FIRs against WFI chief, support for wrestlers grows

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
5 min read

Deliberations on date of placement of Ram lalla idol begin in Ayodhya

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya
1 min read

India's foreign exchange reserves decline by $2.1 billion to $584.2 billion

forex
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read
Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon