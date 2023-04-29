close

AAP extends support to protesting wrestlers, urges PM to ensure justice

The wrestlers have launched a second round of protest against Singh, who is also a BJP MP, over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP extends support to protesting wrestlers

AAP extends support to protesting wrestlers

Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 12:02 AM IST
AAP leaders on Friday extended support to the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Foundation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar here and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure they get justice.

Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta met the protesters.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

The wrestlers have launched a second round of protest against Singh, who is also a BJP MP, over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

As the chorus of support for the protesting wrestlers grew, Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers.

Atishi said she was heartbroken to see the plight of the wrestlers but the Centre is not bothered.

"I was watching a TV debate yesterday and when I saw the wrestlers here break down, I was heartbroken.

"I thought to myself what kind of a central government do we have. Even a person with a heart of stone will break down after listening to the stories of harassment that these wrestlers have faced. But still Modi ji and his government do not care about these athletes," she said.

She lauded the female wrestlers for speaking up about the harassment faced by them.

"The prime minister should listen to the voices of our daughters here and ensure that they get justice. Otherwise, today there are around 1,000 people who have gathered here to demand justice and in the days to come, this number would swell to 10 lakh," Atishi said.

Bharadwaj said the wrestlers who have dedicated their lives to bringing glory to the nation are today protesting at Jantar Mantar and this is not a good sign for any society.

These wrestlers should ideally be practising for upcoming tournaments but they are sitting at Jantar Mantar and braving the heat, humidity and mosquitoes, he said.

"Our wrestlers who are protesting here are aware that they will have to fight against the conspiracies of the federation and fight a long battle to get their careers back on track. Attempts will be made to put pressure on them ... but despite all this, they are fighting for their dignity," Bharadwaj said.

The wrestlers will definitely win this "battle against the central government", he said.

Referring to Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, the AAP leader said, "Even Lord Ram required the assistance of Bajrang to fight against evil forces. Here we have 'sankatmochan' Hanuman with us and therefore we will certainly will. Even Lord Ram is with us in this fight against the central government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

