Frigid winds intensify cold wave in Delhi, dense fog reduces visibility

Frigid winds intensify cold wave in Delhi, dense fog reduces visibility

Delhi weather: Cold wave continues to grip Delhi-NCR, accompanied by icy winds from northern snow-covered regions

Delhi weather: The IMD further predicts evening thunderstorms and widespread rainfall on January 22 and 23. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

A thick layer of fog descended over Delhi early on Saturday (January 18) morning, plunging visibility to zero in several parts of the national capital.  Meanwhile, the cold wave continues to grip Delhi-NCR, accompanied by icy winds from northern snow-covered regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperatures was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius while the minimum stood at 7 degrees Celsius.
 
The weather department has also said that moderate fog is expected during the morning hours, with daytime temperatures ranging between 20 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius between January 19 and 21. The IMD further predicts evening thunderstorms and widespread rainfall on January 22 and 23, cooling daytime highs to 18 degrees Celsius while nudging nighttime lows up to 11 degrees Celsius–12 degrees Celsius. 
 
 
Besides, a western disturbance approaching the Himalayas on January 18 is anticipated to cause snowfall in hilly areas, while its secondary system on January 21 may extend its effects to Delhi and surrounding regions. This second wave is likely to bring significant rain and thunderstorms, disrupting regular weather patterns before clearing out later in the week. 

According to Skymet, the visibility across Delhi-NCR plunged to zero during the early morning hours at Palam and Safdarjung on Saturday, with conditions expected to improve only after 9 am. Weekend fog is set to pose similar challenges, especially for early commuters.
 
North India cold wave
 
A western disturbance approaching on January 18 is expected to bring scattered snowfall to Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, with heavier snow anticipated by January 21. Plains areas in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan may see foggy mornings and colder-than-average temperatures.
 
Similarly, Northern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Rajasthan are likely to remain under a cold spell, with maximum temperatures below average through the weekend. Moderate fog in the mornings may disrupt visibility. 
 
In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, intermittent rain will persist, with coastal Tamil Nadu expected to witness isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall intensity may peak over the weekend, particularly in southern districts.
 
Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal are likely to encounter patchy fog during the morning hours, while northeastern states like Assam and Meghalaya will remain relatively dry but chilly.
 

cold wave Delhi weather Delhi winter Dense fog IMD weather forecast Rainfall snowfall

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

