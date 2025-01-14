Business Standard

Delhi on 'orange' alert today, light rain predicted in coming days

Delhi on 'orange' alert today, light rain predicted in coming days

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning of very dense fog and smog

New Delhi: People board a bus during a cold and foggy winter morning, near Akshardham temple, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Cold weather continues to grip Delhi, with a thick blanket of fog covering the national capital on Tuesday. Temperatures dropped sharply, accompanied by reduced visibility and biting winds. The dense fog further worsened the already deteriorating air quality and delayed several trains and flights.
 
Delhi weather conditions today
 
The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 7 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 19 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light rain was observed in several parts of Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. The minimum temperature recorded on Monday was 9 degrees Celsius.
 
 
IMD issues warnings
 
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning of "very dense fog" and smog. The IMD forecasts light rain in the national capital on January 15 and 16, with a yellow alert issued for January 15.

Beyond the national capital, much of north India is grappling with an intense cold wave and dense fog as the winter season sets in. Conditions of 'dense' to 'very dense fog' are likely to persist during the night and early morning hours in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab until January 15, according to the IMD.
 
Flights, trains delayed
 
As dense fog and cold waves continue in Delhi, several flights were delayed at the Delhi airport. Numerous trains were running late at New Delhi Railway Station, while some were cancelled. On Monday, trains such as Purushottam Express, Poorva Express, Shramjeevi Express, and JBP NZM SF Express were delayed due to foggy conditions.
 
In a post on X, Delhi airport requested passengers to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information.
 
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
 
For Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for "dense to very dense fog." The IMD also forecasts light rain in several parts of the national capital. Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Topics : Delhi winter Delhi weather Dense fog winter Rainfall Cold weather cold wave

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

