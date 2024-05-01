From helipads to drone zones: Here's how NHAI plans to transform highways

In a significant departure from conventional highway development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced plans to revolutionise the landscape of upcoming greenfield access-controlled highways. The objective? To redefine the travel experience for road users across the nation, reported The Economic Times (ET).

What is NHAI's proposed strategy?

NHAI's visionary strategy entails the seamless integration of wayside amenities into the blueprint of upcoming expressways. These amenities are set to encompass a diverse array of offerings, ranging from the construction of helipads to designated zones for drone landings, alongside the establishment of retail outlets showcasing local handicrafts and fresh farm produce.

NHAI's highway targets

Over the course of the next five years, NHAI aims to establish a staggering 1,000 wayside amenities along national highways, translating to one facility every 50 kilometres. This target marks a notable escalation from the previous plan of 600 such facilities, originally slated for development in collaboration with the private sector.

Under the proposed framework, a senior government official told ET that 800 out of the slated 1,000 amenities will be developed through the public-private partnership (PPP) model. NHAI will facilitate the provision of land and requisite approvals, overseeing the project's execution, while the private entity assumes responsibility for development, operation, and maintenance, spanning a tenure of 15-30 years.

NHAI's vision entails categorising larger facilities spanning five acres or more as "highway villages," while those occupying less than five acres will be termed "highway nests." This classification highlights a methodical approach to infrastructural planning, with the objective of enhancing space utilization and operational efficiency.

Integration into highway development

Traditionally, basic amenities at fuel stations along highways nationwide have been provided by oil marketing companies (OMCs). However, with wayside amenities now emerging as an integral facet of expressway design, NHAI intends to seamlessly integrate land acquisition for such facilities into highway development projects. Experts suggest that the government must ensure a sufficient scale of operations to attract positive responses from private operators.

Commenting on the NHAI's initiative, Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Senior Director & Global Head of Consulting at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics, highlighted the necessity for structuring projects in a manner conducive to attracting investment from the private sector.

"The government must structure these projects in a way that offers scale to the private sector, encouraging investment of both time and capital, while also mitigating risk," he added.