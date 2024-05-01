100 Schools in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threats; Delhi Police suspects hoax

(This report has been updated)



Several schools across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were rattled by bomb threats on Monday, prompting swift evacuation measures and heightened security protocols.

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI had reported that five schools in Delhi and one in Noida had received an email with the bomb threat. However, a report by Indian Express states that around 100 schools in Delhi-NCR have received similar threats.



Director of Delhi Fire Services stated that they had received calls from 60 schools regarding bomb threats.

#WATCH | On bomb threat to several schools in Delhi-NCR, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services says, We received around 60 calls about bomb threats in schools. We immediately sent fire tenders and fire tenders have started returning from some schools because nothing has been…

Schools affected by the emails include Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School in Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School (DPS) branches in Dwarka and Noida, and Amity International School in Pushp Vihar and Saket, according to ANI.

In a statement issued by the principal's office of Delhi Public School, Noida, it was confirmed that the school had received a threatening email, prompting the immediate closure and evacuation of students. Similar measures were adopted by Mother Mary's School in Mayur Vihar and Amity International Schools, ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals on campus.