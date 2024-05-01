Maharashtra Day 2024: Schools, banks, offices to remain closed today

The people of Maharashtra celebrate May 1 as the establishment day of the state, which was formed following the reorganisation of the state on a linguistic basis. This day is also known as Maharashtra Diwas. On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, banks, schools, colleges, and the state's equity market will remain closed today.

Before India gained Independence from British rule, Maharashtra was part of Bombay Presidency, which includes present-day Pakistan and Gujarat. This Bombay presidency was administered by the British colonial government. After Maharashtra, several other states were formed on the basis of language that strengthened the cultural and linguistic identity of that state.

It is a day for Marathi people to remember those who fought for the creation of the state and pay tribute to those leaders who led the separate state movement. Maharashtra Day is an occasion to celebrate cultural and linguistic heritage and they conduct parades, flag hoisting ceremonies and other cultural events across the state.

What will remain closed today in Maharashtra?

According to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed on May 1. Banks will also remain closed in many other states like Karnataka, Telangana, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, and Bihar.

However, ATMs and other online banking services will remain active across the state.

Will schools and offices remain closed today?

Yes, schools and offices; both private and public offices will remain closed today, i.e., May 1.

What will remain open on Maharashtra Day?

Essential services such as hospitals, emergency services, and public transport will continue to be operational throughout the state.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, the domestic equity market will also remain closed.

Apart from Maharashtra Day, May 1 is also recognised as Labour Day. This day is dedicated to workers and the working class and it is an occasion to acknowledge their contributions and struggles for the nation's growth. Hence, this day is observed to honour the rights and accomplishments of workers highlighting the ongoing efforts for fair wages, better working conditions and social justice.