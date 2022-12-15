JUST IN
No adulteration found in Maiden Pharma's cough syrups, says Centre
Business Standard

No adulteration found in Maiden Pharma's cough syrups, says Centre

According to the central government, test lab reports have found that there were no contaminants in Madiern Pharma's cough syrups that allegedly cause the death of 66 children in The Gambia

Topics
Gambia | health news | pharmaceutical firms

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

cough syrup, medicine, cold
File photo of cough syrup. Photo: Shutterstock

The government of India has said that laboratory test results have revealed that four cough syrups produced and exported by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which are suspected of being responsible for the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia, were of standard quality.

Bhagwanth Khuba, minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers, stated in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha that control samples of the four cough syrups were examined by the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh.

The presence of diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) was examined and evaluated in the samples of Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

Khuba said, "As per the report of the government analyst, the samples have been declared to be of standard quality. The said samples were also found negative for both diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol."

Overconsumption of DEG and EG, especially in young children with low body weight, can result in symptoms including acute renal failure and can even be fatal.

Vivek Goyal, director of Sonipat-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, welcomed the government test lab reports and said that the drugs produced by his company weren’t adulterated.

“We are happy to hear this. We always said that there was no problem in the drugs produced by Maiden Pharma,” Goyal told Moneycontrol.

According to Khuba, the four drugs were not licensed for manufacture and sale in India, and they were not marketed or distributed in India.

Read our full coverage on Gambia

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 18:32 IST

