close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

From MSP to Pulwama: Here's what Satya Pal Malik said to Rahul Gandhi

On being asked about the solution to the problem in Jammu and Kashmir, Malik said that their statehood should be returned with immediate effect

Satya Pal Malik

Satya Pal Malik

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik interacted with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, discussing a range of topics from minimum support price (MSP) to Pulwama. He said that the government of India should implement MSP to protect the farmers.

Malik said that by this, the fixed price of crops will not fall.

On MSP: It will not allow fixed prices to fall

When asked by Gandhi about what should be done for Indian farmers today, Malik said, "MSP should be implemented. It is not that the government will give MSP for all crops. But by implementing MSP, the market value will not fall. MSP does not allow the fixed price to fall."

"When they (Centre) repealed the three farm laws, they promised MSP to farmers. It hasn't been done till now, why?" Malik asked in the interaction uploaded on YouTube.

Malik said that after doing this, the Centre should also control the prices of things they provide to these farmers, like fertilisers, water and electricity. "They should not be unregulated," he said.

On Adani: MSP not implemented as Adani built godowns

Malik also added that the government has not kept its promise because Adani has built huge godowns, getting the power to regulate crop prices.

On Manipur: Centre has no control

On the Manipur situation, Malik said the government has no control in Manipur. "But it is only for six months. I can give in writing. They will not come back to power," he told Gandhi.

On Pulwama: Centre to blame for lapses

Reiterating his earlier stance, Mailk blamed the Centre's lapses for the 2019 Pulwama attack.

"Why did the Pulwama incident happen? They had asked for 5 aircraft. Had they asked me, I would have given those right away. I even provided aircraft to students stuck in the snow. It is easy to get aircraft on rent in Delhi. But their application was lying for four months in the home ministry. And then it was rejected. The CRPF personnel then took the road," he said.

He added that the link roads to the highway where the incident took place were also not sanitised properly. Notably, Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir at the time of the attack.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Newsclick Row: Court sends Purkayastha, Chakravarty to custody till Nov 2

NCERT panel suggests replacing 'India' with 'Bharat' in school textbooks

DPCC chairman stopped study to ascertain pollution sources in Delhi: Rai

Congress has lost support: BJP ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's Rajasthan visit

'Red light on Gaadi off' campaign returns in Delhi from Thursday: Gopal Rai


On Jammu & Kashmir: Return statehood

On being asked about the solution to the problem in Jammu and Kashmir, Malik said that their statehood should be returned immediately. "They (Kashmiris) are not as hurt by the abrogation of Article 370 as they are by removal of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

At the end of the interview, Gandhi asked Malik if he was worried that investigative agencies would take action against him after this interview. Malik replied, "They keep attacking me. There is no problem."
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Rahul Gandhi Article 370 Satya Pal Malik Pulwama MSP Adani Manipur Jammu and Kashmir BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon