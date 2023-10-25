Congress has lost support: BJP ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's Rajasthan visit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Rathore criticised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of her public rally in Jhunjhunu, urging her to address the issue of crimes against women in Rajasthan.

"Priyanka Gandhi says 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon'. According to NCRB data, Rajasthan was at the top for crime against women for three consecutive years. The ministers (here) accepted that women are not safe (in Rajasthan). I hope she says something on this," Rathore said

Rathore highlighted data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), stating that Rajasthan had topped the list for crimes against women for three consecutive years. He also expressed skepticism about Priyanka Gandhi's impact, stating that Congress had lost public support.

"Now announcements won't impact much as everyone has seen the announcements that Congress had made earlier in Rajasthan being discontinued," he stated.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot mentioned that Priyanka Gandhi would make significant announcements for homemakers during her rally in Jhunjhunu. With Rajasthan assembly polls scheduled for November 25, both BJP and Congress are intensifying their campaigns in the state.

BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore also hit out against Congress, alleging that the "political tourism division" of the Congress had failed to respond to the crimes like rape in the state.

"Priyanka Gandhi is coming to Rajasthan today. I want to ask why she does not speak when there is a crime against women in Rajasthan. 200,000 crimes against women have happened in the state and why did the 'Political Tourism Division' of the Congress miss it," he said at a press conference.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics, claiming that 350 farmers committed suicide during the Congress rule.

"Over 1,500 days have passed but nothing happened," he claimed.

Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats, all of which will go into polls next month. The counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram will be done on December 3.

The Congress party has announced 76 candidates for the Rajasthan polls so far, re-nominating 29 sitting MLAs. BJP released the names of 124 nominees for the upcoming state polls.

A party requires 101 seats to form the government in Rajasthan. The last elections were held in 2018 when Congress formed the government with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent candidates.



(With agency inputs)

