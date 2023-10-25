'Red light on Gaadi off' campaign returns in Delhi from Thursday: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the city government will re-launch the "Red Light on Gaadi Off" campaign from October 26 to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital.

Last year, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had put the campaign on hold, questioning its effectiveness.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said a recent data analysis shows a decrease in PM10 pollution and a rise in PM2.5 concentration due to biomass burning and vehicular emissions.

"Considering this, we have decided to reintroduce the 'Red Light on Gaadi Off' campaign to reduce vehicular pollution, starting October 26," he said.

Rai noted that in the previous years, civil defence volunteers were involved in the campaign. This year, the campaign will involve the general public.

The "Red Light on Gaadi Off" campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, aims to decrease vehicular pollution in Delhi by encouraging drivers to turn off their vehicles while waiting at traffic lights.

A 2019 study conducted by the Central Road Research Institute showed that idling engines at traffic signals could increase pollution levels by more than 9 per cent.

Another study conducted at the Bhikaji Cama Place traffic intersection by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), under the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, revealed that more than 62 per cent people began turning off their vehicle engines after a similar campaign.

Also Read Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda acquitted in air hostess suicide case Delhi has witnessed 30% improvement in air quality: Minister Gopal Rai Overall air quality improves in Delhi on Wednesday morning but still poor Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi Illicit goods worth over Rs 1,000 cr seized ahead of Rajasthan elections Election Commission to appoint actor Rajkummar Rao as its national icon Rajasthan BJP leader accuses police of being under Congress MLA influence After plaque row, Visva Bharati says it was a temporary structure Private hospitals in Jalna rue pending dues under Maharashtra health scheme