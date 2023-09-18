close
Sensex (-0.25%)
67670.02 -168.61
Nifty (-0.19%)
20154.00 -38.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.12%)
5872.95 + 7.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.33%)
40694.55 -135.35
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
46079.15 -152.35
Heatmap

From Nehru to Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi's parliament speech highlights

During the first day of the special Parliament session, prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the significance of the old building and paid homage to its history and legacy

PM Modi in Lok Sabha

PM Modi in Lok Sabha (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 2:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

RS Chairman reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersons with 50% women MPs

SC refuses to entertain Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea against ED summons

Isro's Aditya-L1 mission commences data collection with STEPS Instrument

Mumbai-Ahmedabad train traffic resumes as Narmada water level drops: Rlys

Want to 'tighten up' self-regulatory mechanism for TV news channels: SC

Topics : Narendra Modi Parliament Narendra Modi speech BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

Foxconn aims to double workforce, investment in India over next 12 monthsTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon