close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh collaborates with Star Sports as brand ambassador

The partnership goes beyond IPL and covers other sporting events such as World Test Championship Final, Premier League, among others

BS Web Team Business Standard New Delhi
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Star Sports has announced its partnership with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador, Financial Express (FE) has reported. Ranveer Singh is arguably the first actor to be associated with Star Sports. The development is a testimony to the growing synergy between the entertainment and sports industry.
The partnership between the broadcaster and Ranveer Singh will start with the opening weekend of Tata IPL 2023. The partnership goes beyond IPL and covers other sporting events such as World Test Championship Final, Premier League, Pro Kabaddi, Asia Cup, and ICC Cricket World Cup, the report said.

The report added that Ranveer Singh will play the role of a 'sutradhaar' for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In that capacity, he will create a series of videos that will bring various narratives about the league.
Ranveer Singh will start with the IPL opening, which is scheduled this weekend (Friday, March 31-Sunday, April 2). The actor will introduce the key narratives for the 16th edition of the tournament, the report added.

The actor is expected to connect and interact with a diverse set of audience. The strategy is consistent with Star Sports' idea of making India a sporting nation by attracting people towards sports.
Elaborating on the association with the actor, Sajog Gupta, head-sports, Disney Star said, “We believe that sports in India is on the move but needs a continuous injection of fandom to turn into a full-fledged movement. In Ranveer Singh, we see a die-hard sports fan, a committed storyteller, and an entertainer par excellence, who is keen to use his popularity to grow sports. Working with him, we want to reach new audiences, who still haven’t discovered their passion for the sport. This also includes millions of viewers, who haven’t been watching Cricket or don’t watch Cricket regularly. We want to use, in conjunction, the power of storytelling and Ranveer’s popularity, to create a compelling invitation for them.”

Also Read

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day

IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

IPL 2023: Star Sports releases first campaign video, "Shor on, Game on!"

IPL 2023: Bumrah's replacement to be decided soon, says Rohit Sharma

IPL 2023: Extensive travel takes a toll on players, admits Ricky Ponting

IPL 2023: Gayle, de Villiers, Raina, Kumble, Morgan, Zaheer in expert panel

Hope Rohit doesn't want rest but will allow rest if needed: Mark Boucher

Nitish Rana to captain KKR as Shreyas Iyer recovers from back injury


Expressing his thoughts about the collaboration, Ranveer Singh added,  “As a sports enthusiast, being associated with a brand that has redefined the way sports is viewed and consumed in India is truly special. I have grown up watching some of the most iconic moments in World sports on Star Sports, and it’s an honour for me to be a part of this incredible journey.”
Topics : Ranveer Singh | Indian Premier League | Delhi Capitals | Mumbai Indians | Rajasthan Royals | Chennai Super Kings | BS Web Reports | Star Sports

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

State govt web domains 'extremely vulnerable' to cyberattacks: Report

Image
3 min read

IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh collaborates with Star Sports as brand ambassador

Ranveer Singh
2 min read

DBS Bank offers Morningstar-curated investments based on risk preference

DBS Bank
3 min read
Premium

Chennai unit severance package for over 2,592 staff cost Ford Rs 1,296 cr

Ford, car maker Ford
2 min read

McKinsey to kickstart layoffs this week, 1,400 jobs cuts likely: Bloomberg

McKinsey to help Usha Martin wade through debt
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

Image
2 min read

It feels like a dream: MI captain Harmanpreet after winning WPL title

Image
3 min read

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli

Image
2 min read

South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against WI

Image
3 min read

Women Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians lifts inaugural WPL trophy

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon