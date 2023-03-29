IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh collaborates with Star Sports as brand ambassador



The partnership between the broadcaster and Ranveer Singh will start with the opening weekend of Tata IPL 2023. The partnership goes beyond IPL and covers other sporting events such as World Test Championship Final, Premier League, Pro Kabaddi, Asia Cup, and ICC Cricket World Cup, the report said. Star Sports has announced its partnership with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador, Financial Express (FE) has reported. Ranveer Singh is arguably the first actor to be associated with Star Sports. The development is a testimony to the growing synergy between the entertainment and sports industry.



Ranveer Singh will start with the IPL opening, which is scheduled this weekend (Friday, March 31-Sunday, April 2). The actor will introduce the key narratives for the 16th edition of the tournament, the report added. The report added that Ranveer Singh will play the role of a 'sutradhaar' for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In that capacity, he will create a series of videos that will bring various narratives about the league.



Elaborating on the association with the actor, Sajog Gupta, head-sports, Disney Star said, “We believe that sports in India is on the move but needs a continuous injection of fandom to turn into a full-fledged movement. In Ranveer Singh, we see a die-hard sports fan, a committed storyteller, and an entertainer par excellence, who is keen to use his popularity to grow sports. Working with him, we want to reach new audiences, who still haven’t discovered their passion for the sport. This also includes millions of viewers, who haven’t been watching Cricket or don’t watch Cricket regularly. We want to use, in conjunction, the power of storytelling and Ranveer’s popularity, to create a compelling invitation for them.” The actor is expected to connect and interact with a diverse set of audience. The strategy is consistent with Star Sports' idea of making India a sporting nation by attracting people towards sports.

Expressing his thoughts about the collaboration, Ranveer Singh added, “As a sports enthusiast, being associated with a brand that has redefined the way sports is viewed and consumed in India is truly special. I have grown up watching some of the most iconic moments in World sports on Star Sports, and it’s an honour for me to be a part of this incredible journey.”