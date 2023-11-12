FSSAI withdraws order to declare 'best before date' on loose sweets

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has withdrawn a September 2020 order that made it mandatory to declare ‘Best Before’ date on containers and trays of non-packaged loose sweets.

The directive for withdrawal was issued on November 7, 2023, barely days before Diwali.

The FSSAI said that the original order was issued in parity with the declaration required for packaged food products under the erstwhile Food Safety Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations of 2011.



It said now, considering that the Food Safety Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations 2011 have been superseded by the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations 2020, the said directive has been reviewed and it is observed that the same requires further deliberations by the concerned scientific panel regarding the declaration of date marking on non-packaged or loose food products.



“In view of the above, the aforesaid direction dated September 25, 2020, issued stands hereby withdrawn till further decision by the FSSAI in the matter,” the regulator said.

However, it said that food business operators may declare ‘Best Before Date’ on non-packaged sweet or loose sweet containers on a voluntary or optional basis.

Consumption of sweets and food items goes manifold during Diwali and the accompanying festivities during this time of the year.