Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh's wife stopped at Amritsar airport

Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped at the Amritsar airport by immigration officials while she was trying to board a flight to London, sources said on Thursday.

She was learnt to have been questioned by the immigration authorities, they said.

Singh had tied the knot with UK-based Kaur in February this year.

More than a month after a police crackdown against Singh and his aides, the radical preacher continues to remain elusive even as a manhunt to nab him is underway.

Police on March 18 had launched the crackdown against Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De.'



He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Also Read NTA JEE Main 2023 application process to start in November; check details Amritpal's aide booked in Arms Act in Kishtwar; J&K police to question him 'Don't spread rumours': Punjab Police denies news of Amritpal's surrender NSA invoked against Amritpal Singh, Punjab govt tells high court: Lawyer Security increased in Bhatinda amid Amritpal's rumoured meeting on Baisakhi Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pak's Foreign Office States, UTs get 3 months for providing ration cards to migrant labourers Victory of people: BJP on court rejecting Rahul's plea in defamation case Anti-graft act ensured civil servant can properly discharge duties: VP Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid, under quarantine