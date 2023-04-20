Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid, under quarantine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is currently under home quarantine.

A team of doctors have examined him and recommended he rest for a few days. The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, according to an official release.

Singh was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' conference in the national capital today but had to skip it after being tested positive for the virus, the statement said.

On Wednesday he attended the Army Commanders conference during which he was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and other senior Army officers. He practised firing on small arms firing simulator.

Also Read Relations with Indian diaspora bolstered due to Sushma Swaraj: Jaishankar Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes PM Modi to discuss govt's strategy in Parliament with Union Ministers Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief foreign envoys about Aero India Karnataka people will bless AAP in Assembly polls: Punjab CM Mann Sambalpur violence: Govt extends suspension of internet till April 22 Centre to enable Aadhaar authentication by entities other than govt depts SC adjourns hearing on pleas challenging tenure extension of ED director UN report cautions against misusing population data for societal divisions