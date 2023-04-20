close

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid, under quarantine

Singh was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' conference in the national capital today but had to skip it after being tested positive for the virus, the statement said

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is currently under home quarantine.

A team of doctors have examined him and recommended he rest for a few days. The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, according to an official release.

Singh was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' conference in the national capital today but had to skip it after being tested positive for the virus, the statement said.

On Wednesday he attended the Army Commanders conference during which he was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and other senior Army officers. He practised firing on small arms firing simulator.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh Coronavirus Defence minister

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

