Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

G20: IMD to issue specialised weather forecast, monitoring to begin today

The weather office will issue tailored weather updates and forecasts and these will be accessible through a dedicated webpage on the IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20

IMD

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 6:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department has installed an additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan -- the G20 Summit venue -- to provide specialised and real-time weather forecasts in view of the high-level event.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) round-the-clock weather monitoring for the summit will begin on Thursday morning.
The weather office will issue tailored weather updates and forecasts and these will be accessible through a dedicated webpage on the IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20.
The webpage will provide real-time data from the newly deployed automatic weather station (AWS) near the G20 Summit venue, offering precise information on air temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction and rainfall.
The data will be updated at 15-minute intervals, ensuring that users have the most accurate and up-to-date weather information at their fingertips, the IMD said.
Similar information will be available for nine other key locations across Delhi -- the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi railway station, Chandni Chowk, Akshardham Temple, Bahai/Lotus Temple, Qutab Minar, Red Fort/Rajghat, Delhi University and Lodhi Road (Lodhi Garden).

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7

As G20 leader how India is ensuring quality of traditional medicine systems

LS privilege committee summons Bihar officials over lathi charge on BJP MP

PM Modi arrives in Indonesia to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

G20 great platform for banking, Fintech to showcase India's growth: SCB

Good representation of heads of state, govt at G20: Event chief coordinator

India to offer $452 mn in incentives for battery storage: Anurag Thakur

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit IMD weather forecast IMD weather forecast Pragati Maidan Delhi

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon