Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

India to offer $452 mn in incentives for battery storage: Anurag Thakur

India will offer $452 million in incentives to companies to set up battery storage projects, in a bid to boost the country's green energy capacity, a top minister said

Anurag Thakur

The programme will support storage capacity of 4,000 megawatt hours (MWh), to be developed by 2030-31, Information Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 11:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India will offer $452 million in incentives to companies to set up battery storage projects, in a bid to boost the country's green energy capacity, a top minister said on Wednesday.
Battery storage projects are critical to India's ambitious plan to expand its renewable energy capacity to 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 from 178 GW at present. They enable storage of energy from solar, wind and other renewables, so it can be released when power is needed most.
The programme will support storage capacity of 4,000 megawatt hours (MWh), to be developed by 2030-31, Information Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.
Several Indian conglomerates, including Reliance Industries, Adani Power and JSW Energy, have plans to set up large-scale battery plants.
The government will provide so-called viability gap funding - incentives to cover risks for developers of critical infrastructure projects that are or may turn out to be economically unviable - in the form of grants.
The federal cabinet approved the programme on Wednesday, Thakur said, adding that incentives worth up to 40% of capital costs will be provided to companies setting up manufacturing units.

Also Read

ACC battery market demand in India to rise to 220 GWh by 2030: Report

Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry

Serentica to source 1500 MW green energy a day from Greenko Group

India to offer $455 mn in incentives for battery storage projects: Report

Govt to offer Rs 3,760 cr as incentives to boost battery storage projects

India pushes for crypto, financial issues, MDB reform deals at G20 meet

Himachal Transport Corporation suffers loss of over Rs 50 cr: Deputy CM

PM spells out dos and don'ts for ministerial colleagues during G20 meet

Nothing unusual, says Jaishankar on Xi, Putin skipping G20 summit

Only authorized minister should speak at G20: PM Modi at ministerial meet

The proposal was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Feb. 1. India currently has 37 MWh of battery storage capacity.
($1 = 83.1573 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh, Shivam Patel in New Delhi; editing by Christina Fincher and Tomasz Janowski)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur India Green energy

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon