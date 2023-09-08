G20 Leaders' Summit 2023: Can a footnote save a G20 deal in India?

In cheer for INDIA bloc, SP retains Ghosi bypoll; BJP wins 3 seats

Indian Air Force endorses the new indigenous basic trainer aircraft

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in New Delhi for G20 Summit

G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why consensus among members matters

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

In last year’s G20 Bali Declaration, China had a problem with the proposed paragraph No. 33, which called for private and bilateral creditors to take a haircut on their debt

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com