close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

G20 meet will help India maximise its potential in tourism sector: Minister

Welcoming the delegates to Siliguri, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla said West Bengal is the land from where India got its national anthem

Press Trust of India Siliguri (WB)
Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The second G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is focused on projecting domestic tourism in mission mode and will help India maximise its potential in the sector, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

The meeting, being held in Darjeeling and Siliguri in West Bengal from April 1 to 3, is being attended by more than 130 participants, including delegates of G20 members, invitee countries and international organisations, industry partners, state tourism officials and local tour operators.

Speaking on the second day of the meeting, Reddy said the vision of the conference is to project domestic tourism in mission mode.

"It will also make India maximise its potential in the tourism sector," he said.

"The Union Ministry of Tourism has also formulated a comprehensive tourism policy with holistic flavour for a sustainable and responsible growth of the tourism sector in the country," he stated.

Welcoming the delegates to Siliguri, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla said West Bengal is the land from where India got its national anthem.

Also Read

Telangana wants freedom from nepotism: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

G20 to be tourism ministry's focus in 2023, first meet likely in late Jan

National strategy, Roadmap formed to boost medical tourism: Govt

G20: Kishan Reddy, Rupala to address Tourism Working Group meet in Gujarat

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

Petrol, diesel sales rise as agriculture season picks up: Industry data

Reserve Bank likely to hike benchmark interest rate by 25 bps on April 6

Rules for foreign univs setting up Indian affiliates will be out in a month

Electricity consumption dips 0.74% to 127.52 bn units in March: Govt data

Adani's Dhamra LNG terminal receives 1st cargo, to start gas revolution

"West Bengal is a favourite destination for tourists from not only India but across the world as well and hence infrastructure development and promotion of tourism are going on in tandem to draw more globetrotters to this part of the country," he said.

The day started with a yoga session organised by the Ministry of AYUSH for the delegates from G20 member countries.

Later, a Himalayan Car Rally was flagged off by the Union tourism minister, accompanied by Minister Barla, MP Raju Bista, the tourism secretary and the foreign delegates.

Topics : G20 | tourism sector | Tourism Ministry

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon