Business Standard

G20: Kishan Reddy, Rupala to address Tourism Working Group meet in Gujarat

Working sessions will be held on five priority issues, namely green tourism, digitalisation, skills, tourism MSMEs and destination management, as per an official release

Topics
G20  | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

G Kishan Reddy (Photo: Wikipedia)
Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo: Wikipedia)

Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Parshottam Rupala and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will on Wednesday address the Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting organised in Rann of Kutch as part of India's G20 presidency, officials said.

Working sessions will be held on five priority issues, namely green tourism, digitalisation, skills, tourism MSMEs and destination management, as per an official release.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday addressed a side event at the start of the three-day TWG meeting and said tourism can be a positive force for economic transformation, rural development and community wellbeing, and India plans to use the key segment to achieve sustainable development goals during its G20 Presidency.

This is the second G20 event in the state after the 'Business 20 Inception' programme held in Gandhinagar last month.

The delegates who arrived from different countries were on Tuesday given a traditional welcome, which included performances by folk artistes at the Bhuj airport and at the tent city Dhordo in Rann of Kutch.

More than 100 delegates are attending the first TWG meeting.

On Thursday, international delegates and participants will have a yoga session at the White Rann of Kutch followed by a visit to Dholavira, the UNESCO world heritage site from the Harappan civilization.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 10:23 IST

