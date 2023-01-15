Telangana wants freedom from nepotism: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader G Kishan Reddy on Saturday exuded confidence that people in are looking for a change in the state.

"The people of want a change in the State and those who want change, want freedom from nepotism, whether they are from the village, poor family, labour class, farmers, women or Dalit, everyone wants a change. The party which will bring that change and freedom from Nepotism is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," Union Minister for tourism told ANI.

To the question of would become a new political gateway in the South for BJP, G Kishan Reddy said, "When you go to Kashmir, you ask for Kashmir's importance for the government, when you go to North-East, you ask why North-East is important, in Uttar Pradesh, you ask why Uttar Pradesh is important. All states are important for development, for the government as well as for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The whole of India is our priority. There should be development in every village, every district, and every state." However, he adds that in Telugu states, Telangana is on our agenda.

Union Minister for tourism, Culture and DONER G Kishan Reddy accompanied Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw during the pre-launch inspection of the newly built Vande Bharat Express train at Secunderabad railway station in Telangana.

Talking to ANI during the inspection of Vande Bharat express, Reddy said that this train will start from my constituency, Secunderabad to Vishakhapatnam. More than 50 lakh people are from my home constituency-based, and the maximum belongs to Andhra Pradesh.

"This train is very beneficial for those people, as well as tourism point of view also. When you will travel by this train, the city is Warangal, where the 100 pillars temple is situated. The temple got UNESCO recognition recently. After that, you will teach Vijaywada, which is the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. Then you can reach Rajahmundry and Vishakhapattanam. Therefore, this train is very beneficial for tourists as well as domestic passengers," he added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday via video conferencing.

It is pertinent to note that the train will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience to rail users.

