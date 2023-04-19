close

G20 RIIG Conference for Energy Transition concludes in Dharamshala

Twenty-nine foreign delegates and 30 Indian experts and invitees from various scientific departments and organisations of the government of India participated in the conference

Press Trust of India Shimla
Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
The G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference on Eco-Innovations for Energy Transition concluded in Dharamshala on Wednesday with a call to prioritise shifting away from fossil fuel consumption.

Twenty-nine foreign delegates and 30 Indian experts and invitees from various scientific departments and organisations of the government of India participated in the conference.

Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, who chaired the meeting, gave the call for shifting away from fossil fuels.

"We are at a pivotal moment in our existence and must prioritize transitioning away from fossil fuel consumption as the potential for harnessing renewable energies is enough to meet our requirements. But capturing, converting and storing them on a large scale requires a monumental effort which can be accomplished by working together," he said, addressing the delegates.

RIIG is a new initiative of the G20 Forum which began during the Indonesian Presidency in 2022.

G20 countries and international organisations which participated in the conference included Indonesia, Turkey, the US, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, Netherlands, France, the Netherlands, Republic of Korea, Russia, Spain, European Union and the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Topics such as smart energy transformation, storage and management, mission-driven research in sustainable energy transitions, policy frameworks for research and innovation in carbon-neutral energy sources and green hydrogen and cooperation among G20 members on specific thematic areas were discussed during the conference.

The next RIIG meeting will be held in Diu on the topic "scientific challenges and opportunities for a sustainable blue-economy".

RIIG Meetings will conclude with the RIIG Summit and Research Ministers meeting in Mumbai on July 5, 2023 and a joint declaration will be adopted by G20 members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

