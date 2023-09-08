Confirmation

G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Mauritian counterpart

Jugnauth arrived on Thursday to a warm welcome at the New Delhi Airport to attend the Summit from September 9-10

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth here, the Indian leader's first bilateral meeting before the start of the G20 Summit.
Jugnauth arrived on Thursday to a warm welcome at the New Delhi Airport to attend the Summit from September 9-10.
The prime minister is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next three days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.
On Saturday, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.
On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi G20 summit G20 Meet G20 Mauritius

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

