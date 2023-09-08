Confirmation

Biden and Modi's G20 meeting agenda: GE Jets, climate & cooperation

Areas of discussion may also include procurement of predator drones, advancements in 5G and 6G spectrum, collaboration on critical and emerging technologies, and civil nuclear cooperation

PM Modi, Joe Biden

Prime Minister Modi with US President Joe Biden | Photo: ANI Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
In a bilateral meeting scheduled for Friday, September 8, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden are set to discuss a range of significant issues. This meeting comes on the sidelines of the G20 summit, where leaders from the world's major economies have gathered in New Delhi. Here's a breakdown of the key agenda items.
 
According to reports, the meeting is meant to review ongoing bilateral cooperations between the two nations, focusing on clean energy, defence and high technology. It was also inferred that deliberations over a more liberal visa regime may be on the table.
 
During their talks in Washington in June, the two heads of state discussed possible cooperation in developing next-generation small modular reactor technologies in a collaborative mode.
 

Ahead of Biden's visit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "During Prime Minister Modi's visit here in June, the President (Biden) and the prime minister shared their determination to deliver on shared priorities at the summit."
 
Today, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor of the United States, outlined key areas of discussion, including the GE jet engine deal, procurement of predator drones, advancements in 5G and 6G spectrum, collaboration on critical and emerging technologies, and developments in civil nuclear cooperation, according to a report by NDTV.
 
Regarding reports of a potential major rail deal between the US, India, and Arab countries to connect the Gulf and other Arab nations, Sullivan acknowledged the US's commitment to this initiative but didn't confirm any immediate announcements. He emphasised the economic and strategic benefits of enhancing connectivity from India to Europe via the Middle East.
 
When asked about the possibility of a joint statement by G20 member countries, Sullivan didn't make predictions but expressed the US's readiness to contribute to it. He highlighted that whether a joint statement materialises depends on all member countries' responsible and constructive engagement.
 
Sullivan identified Ukraine and climate as potential stumbling blocks within the G20 discussions. He mentioned differences in climate language between oil-producing countries and those pursuing more ambitious climate goals. Additionally, he expressed concerns about China's attempts to link technology access to climate discussions, emphasising the need to address climate change independently.
 
Sullivan reiterated the US's position of not allowing climate discussions to be leveraged for unrelated issues, emphasising the urgency of addressing the climate crisis as a standalone priority.
 
He concluded by stating that the US and other countries are committed to preventing climate discussions from being held hostage to unrelated matters in the G20 context.
 
(With agency inputs)
 
First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

