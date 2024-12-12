Business Standard
Home / India News / Jorhat-Jhanji portion of NH to be completed by Feb 2025: Gadkari to Gogoi

Jorhat-Jhanji portion of NH to be completed by Feb 2025: Gadkari to Gogoi

The assurance was given by Gadkari in response to a question posed by Gogoi in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

The Congress leader had met Gadkari in the past and also wrote to him urging that work on the road be completed at the earliest as people have been facing lots of inconvenience | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday assured Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi that the Jorhat-Jhanji portion of the national highway 37 in Assam will be completed by February 2025.

The assurance was given by Gadkari in response to a question posed by Gogoi in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

"I had taken 10-12 meetings to discuss about this road. Due to various reasons it was delayed. Work is now going on in full swing. The Jorhat-Jhanji portion will be completed by February 2025," the minister said.

Gogoi has been pressing for completion of the construction work of the national highway, which passes through his Lok Sabha constituency Jorhat, for a long time.

 

The Congress leader had met Gadkari in the past and also wrote to him urging that work on the road be completed at the earliest as people have been facing lots of inconvenience due to its poor progress and "deplorable" condition.

Gogoi had also said that the construction of the highway has been delayed by several years and frequent accidents and long traffic jams have been common in this portion of the highway.

More From This Section

HDFC Bank

LIVE: Sebi issues administrative warning letter to HDFC Bank alleging non-compliance

Fog, New Delhi Fog

Delhi hits season's coldest morning at 4.5 degrees Celsius amid cold wave

SC, Supreme Court

Harassment not sufficient to find accused guilty of abetting suicide: SC

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after pandemonium over Congress-Soros links

Parliament, New Parliament

60% of those killed in road accidents in 18-34 age group: Govt in Lok Sabha

He had said work for several portions of the road has been 'ongoing' for the past several years and its condition was deplorable.

"From frequent accidents to long traffic jams, this portion is affected with several issues," he had posted on 'X'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Logistics cost in India to come down to 9% in next 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

Rajasthan Summit

Gadkari announces nine road projects worth Rs 30,000 crore for Rajasthan

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Confident of Indian automobile industry becoming number 1 in 5 yrs: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Around 75 tunnel projects worth Rs 49,000 cr under construction: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Smart villages should be built on the line of smart cities: Gadkari

Topics : Nitin Gadkari National Highway Gaurav Gogoi Lok Sabha Parliament winter session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon