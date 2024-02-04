Gadkari inaugurates 3 road overbridges in Lakhimpur Kheri to reduce traffic

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated three road overbridges in Lakhimpur Kheri through video-conferencing and said this will ease traffic congestion and add to the convenience of people.

These overbridges have been built at Chhouch crossing, LRP crossing and Rajapur crossing on the Pilibhit-Basti national highway at a cost of Rs 297 crore.

Virtually addressing a programme held at the LRP crossing, Gadkari lauded Union MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra.

"The three road overbridges (ROBs) came into existence on the initiatives of Union MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, who strived to push up these projects," he said.

Gadkari highlighted that the three overbridges were completed in January 2024 two months before the stipulated time of March 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishra thanked Gadkari for acceding to his request for the overbridges and putting them into a reality in a record time.

Mishra said that soon three more overbridges -- one on the Ghaghra river, other on the Sharda river and another in Gola town -- were proposed.

The Union minister said that national highway construction works were accelerated from 12 km per day earlier to 35 km per day since the Narendra Modi government to power in 2014.

The Modi government has linked the villages having a population of 500 and above with concrete roads, while work to link the villages having a population below 500 is underway, he added.

Uttar Pradesh PWD Minister Jitin Prasada, who also virtually addressed the programme, expressed gratitude to Gadkari for the project.

He said that the Centre and state government were inclined to bring in development for the benefit of people.

BJP MLA from Lakhimpur Yogesh Verma also addressed the programme.

District Magistrate (DM) Mahendra Bahadur Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganesh Prasad Saha and Chief Development Officer Anil Singh were present on this occasion.