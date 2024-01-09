Sensex (    %)
                        
Mumbai Coastal Road Project: All you need to know about the toll-free road

With Rs 12,700 crore Phase 1 of the Mumbai Coastal Road project set to conclude this year, here is everything you need to know about the ambitious road that includes an undersea tunnel

Photo: Facebook/MCRP



Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday stated that the under-construction Mumbai Coastal Road will be toll-free. This announcement came as a reassurance after reports suggested that a proposed minimum toll of Rs 250 on the Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL) and coastal road projects had been decided.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) is an ambitious project that aims to connect Marine Drive with the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL), which laid its foundation stone in December 2018. The CM, in his statement, announced that the first phase of the long-awaited coastal road, which includes the undersea tunnel between Worli and Marine Drive, is set to open by January 31, with the entire corridor expected to be operational by May 31. Phase 2 of the project will begin later in 2024.
Here is everything you need to know about the Mumbai Coastal Road and how it will transform transportation in the metropolitan city.

Total length of Mumbai Coastal Road Project: 29.20 kilometres

Project phases: Phase 1 (10 km), Phase 2 (20 km)

Who is executing the Mumbai Coastal Road Project?


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is overseeing the project's execution, with consulting expertise provided by AECOM as the general consultant.

Phase 1 of Mumbai Coastal Road Project


The ongoing first phase covers the 10.5-km-long south section, linking Princess Flyover Road with the Worli Sea Link.

The Coastal Road features two carriageways with four lanes each for north- and south-bound traffic. Additionally, each carriageway includes an extra lane dedicated to public buses.

A highlight of the project is the 2.07-km-long twin tunnels originating in Girgaum and running 7 to 20 meters below the Arabian Sea. The project boasts to be the country's first undersea tunnel.

The BMC has also incorporated 10 bus bays, three underground parking lots accommodating 1,800 cars, and 16 pedestrian underpasses for enhanced connectivity.

Estimated cost of Phase 1: Rs 12,700 crore

Lanes: Eight dedicated lanes, including a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor.

Completion deadline: Phase 1 to be completed by June 2024.

Phase 2 of Mumbai Coastal Road Project


At the end of 2023, the BMC awarded four infrastructure firms contracts for the second phase of the MCRP. The MCRP, designed to connect Versova in the western suburbs to Dahisar in the northernmost part of Mumbai, has been divided into six packages (A, B, C, D, E, and F).

The second phase encompasses a 4.5 km stretch between Versova and Bangur Nagar (Goregaon) for Package A, a 1.66 km stretch between Bangur Nagar and Mindspace (Malad) for Package B, and north and south-bound carriageways covering 3.66 km each for Packages C and D, connecting Mindspace to Charkop (Kandivali). Additionally, Package E involves a 3.78 km connection between Charkop and Gorai, while Package F covers a 3.69 km stretch connecting Gorai with Dahisar.

The contracts were awarded to:
- APCO Infratech: Awarded works for packages A and F.
- J Kumar Infra projects (in a joint venture with NCC Limited): Will construct package B.
- Megha Engineering Private Limited: Assigned construction of packages C and D.
- Larsen and Toubro (L&T): Will undertake the construction of package E.

Estimated cost of Phase 2: Rs 18,000 crore

Estimated timeline: Four years, construction to begin before the onset of the monsoon in 2024.

What is the current status of Mumbai Coastal Road Project?


After some delays, Phase 1 will be complete and operational by June 2024. The undersea tunnel between Worli and Marine Drive will be operational by January 31, with the entire corridor of Phase 1 to be operational by May 31.

Phase 2 is set to begin before the monsoon season sets in this year.

Mumbai Coastal Road connectivity: South Mumbai to the Western Suburbs


The expansive Mumbai Coastal Road, will stretch from South Mumbai to the Western Suburbs, is a strategic solution to the city's traffic challenges. Marine Lines to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), is set to open by January 31, 2024. BWSL to Kandivali lane is expected to be completed by May 31, 2024.

Motorists on the coastal road can expect an uninterrupted speed of 80 kmph, a significant leap from the average speeds of 21 kmph to 25 kmph experienced on Mumbai's roads during peak hours.

According to BMC estimates, the coastal road will also drastically reduce travel time between Princess Street and BWSL to less than 10 minutes, a significant improvement from the current 35-45 minutes during peak hours. Moreover, it aims to decrease fuel consumption by 35 per cent, reduce noise and air pollution, and lower the carbon footprint by 1,826 tons annually.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project's influence on real estate


Mumbai, India's financial hub, grapples with severe traffic congestion, with commuters spending an average of 135 hours stuck in traffic each year. To tackle this issue, the Mumbai Coastal Road Project aims to provide a more efficient and picturesque commute experience for the city's residents.

Apart from alleviating traffic, the Mumbai Coastal Road Project is expected to reshape the city's real estate landscape. Areas along the coastal route have already reportedly experienced increased demand for both residential and commercial real estate. The improved accessibility and scenic views along the coastal route will add value to properties, likely to make them highly sought after in the market.
 
First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

