GeM portal to organise buyer-seller meets in all 75 districts of UP

The government procurement portal GeM is organizing buyer-seller workshops in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh from June 12 till August 31, an official statement said on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
The government procurement portal GeM is organizing buyer-seller workshops in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh from June 12 till August 31, an official statement said on Sunday.

It aims to enhance the understanding of GeM's functionalities among buyers and sellers in the state, as well as provide a platform to address any queries or concerns they may have, the statement said.

During the workshops, participants will receive comprehensive training on GeM's (government e-marketplace) features, registration processes, and various aspects of online procurement.

The workshops will also facilitate networking opportunities, enabling participants to connect with potential partners and explore business collaborations.

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

