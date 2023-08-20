German embassy praises India's UPI, shares video of minister making payment

The German embassy on Sunday described digital infrastructure in India as one of its success stories and shared a footage of its Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing using UPI at a vegetable shop here.

"One of India's success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it," the embassy said on X.

It said Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant payment system.

