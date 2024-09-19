Business Standard
Home / India News / Giving anticipatory bail in NDPS Act case 'very serious' issue: SC

Giving anticipatory bail in NDPS Act case 'very serious' issue: SC

It issued notice to the state of West Bengal on the accused's bail plea and posted it for hearing after four weeks

Supreme Court, SC

Grant of anticipatory bail in a NDPS matter is a very serious issue, top court said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Granting anticipatory bail in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is a "very serious" issue and "unheard of", the Supreme Court said on Thursday.
A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai and also comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and K V Viswanathan was hearing a plea filed by an accused seeking regular bail in a case lodged for alleged offences under provisions of the NDPS Act in West Bengal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The bench directed the West Bengal government to consider whether the state proposes to file an application seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to four accused in a case.
 
It issued notice to the state of West Bengal on the accused's bail plea and posted it for hearing after four weeks.
The petitioner's counsel told the bench that four of the six accused in the case were granted pre-arrest bail while one of them was on regular bail.
"In NDPS matter, anticipatory bail?" the bench wondered. "In NDPS matter, anticipatory bail is unheard of," it said.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt undertook many reforms for food processing sector growth: PM Modi

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

HC seeks Puja Khedkar's response to UPSC's perjury claim in bail case

Emergency, Emergency film

Decide on release of Kangana-starrer 'Emergency' by Sept 25: Bombay HC

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: SC rejects telecom firms' plea on re-computation of adjusted gross revenues

India Pakistan

India issues formal notice to Pakistan for changes in Indus water treaty

"We can issue notice (on the plea) and direct the state to file an application for cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the co-accused," the court observed.
"Grant of anticipatory bail in a NDPS matter is a very serious issue. We, therefore, direct the state to consider whether it proposes to file an application for cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the co-accused," the top court said.
In the plea, the accused challenged the Calcutta High Court's order of July this year dismissing his application seeking regular bail in the case lodged in October 2023.
"The samples that were sent to FSL have tested positive indicating that the materials seized from the petitioner are contraband," the high court had said in its order.
"In view of commercial quantity of 'ganja' being involved and keeping in mind the restrictions in section 37 of the NDPS Act, we are not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner at this stage," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict on review plea of customs dept against 2021 judgement

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict on review plea of customs dept against 2021 judgement

Supreme Court, Benami Act

SC rejects telecom firms' pleas in AGR case; Vi shares plunge 10%

Vodafone idea, Vi, V!

Vodafone Idea shares tank 20%, Indus Towers 14% after SC rejects AGR plea

PremiumSupreme Court, SC

Digging up due process: SC order on 'bulldozer justice' restores equity

Topics : Supreme Court Narcotics drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon