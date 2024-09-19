Decide on release of Kangana-starrer 'Emergency' by Sept 25: Bombay HC

Emergency has sparked a controversy following complaints from Sikh groups who claim that it misrepresents their community. | Photo: X@KanganaTeam

The Bombay High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to make a decision on the film Emergency, starring actress and MP Kangana Ranaut, by Wednesday, September 25. The court was hearing a plea from Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the film’s co-producer, seeking the release of the film’s censor certificate to enable its theatrical release.

Emergency, which features Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and Shreyas Talpade, is centred around the 1975 Emergency imposed by the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, earlier scheduled for release on September 6, has sparked controversy following complaints from Sikh groups who claim that it misrepresents their community. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the hearing, Abhinav Chandrachud, counsel for the CBFC, informed the court that the board’s delay was due to objections raised by certain groups regarding the content of the film. He mentioned that some scenes depict a divisive character negotiating with political parties, and the board must assess whether these depictions are historically accurate.

Justice BP Colabawalla, addressing the matter, remarked that Emergency is a fictional film, not a documentary. He questioned whether the CBFC should have the authority to determine how such content might influence public opinion, highlighting the importance of creative freedom. “Does the public really take everything shown in films at face value?” he asked, further asserting that the CBFC’s role is not to decide matters of public order.

The CBFC requested a two-week extension to forward the case to a revising committee, but the court denied this request, stating that ample time had already been provided. The court insisted that a decision on the film’s certification should be made at the earliest. “You’ve delayed long enough, passing the responsibility from one committee to another. Now, a decision must be reached, be it for or against release,” the bench ruled.

The judges also expressed concern over the increasing tendency to object to film releases, urging a reconsideration of such actions. “Where is the creative freedom and freedom of expression in our country?” they questioned.

Don’t ban film without watching it: Kangana



Earlier in the week, Kangana Ranaut spoke out against the attempts to prevent the film’s release, urging audiences to judge it for themselves.



She said, “Emergency is a truthful portrayal, and people should watch the film before forming opinions influenced by fringe groups. Don’t call for a ban without even watching it.” Defending her film, Kangana said, “If Bhindranwale is seen as a terrorist in the film, that doesn’t justify a ban. I stand by my work.”



The actress also expressed disappointment with the lack of support from the film industry, contrasting her experience with the backing received by other films that faced opposition. “Movies like Padmaavat and Udta Punjab were released despite threats, but in my case, no one has come forward. I’m standing alone,” she said.