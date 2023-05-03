close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First travellers create chaos at Patna airport over flights reschedule

Passengers of Go First created a ruckus at the Patna airport on Wednesday after the Wadia group-owned airline suspended all its flight for three days from May 3 to May 5

IANS Patna
Go First

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Passengers of Go First created a ruckus at the Patna airport on Wednesday after the Wadia group-owned airline suspended all its flight for three days from May 3 to May 5.

On Tuesday, the airline had said that it has filed for insolvency resolution as it can no longer continue to meet its financial obligations, blaming US company Pratt & Whitney's "faulty engines" for grounding of 50 per cent of its fleet.

Go First operates five daily flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from the Patna airport, which were all cancelled on Wednesday. Besides Patna, the airline also operates daily flights to Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai from the Ranchi airport which were also cancelled on Wednesday, and the flights will remain suspended till May 5.

"I reached the Patna airport on time to catch a flight. But Go First officials informed us about the cancellation of flights till May 5. They did not share the news with us in advance," said Raj Kumar Singh, a passenger.

"We sincerely apologise to our loyal customers," the airline said in a statement.

--IANS

Also Read

Two air passengers arrested in Patna for travelling in drunken state

G20 meeting in Patna slated in early March postponed to June: Official

PKL 2022 Highlights: Patna, Pune, Jaipur win big, make huge gains on table

PKL 9: Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas play out thrilling match to tie 33-33

Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of Gujarat HC judge to Patna HC

Documentary row: Delhi court summons BBC, others on defamation complaint

India must reduce energy intensity to reach net zero 2070 target: RBI

Covid will continue to cause mini-waves, with mild infections: Scientists

Govt working on quality standards of drones, to ensure cybersecurity

Gujarat govt to recruit 10,000 panchayat employees in two years: Minister

ajk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Patna airline industry

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next president of World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
1 min read

Alchemy India Long Term Fund relocates from Mauritius to Gift City IFSC

GIFT City
1 min read

Crisil launches three new AIF benchmarks to gauge performance

alternative investment funds
1 min read
Premium

Go First losses exceed combined profit of listed Wadia group firms

flights, aircraft, airlines, passengers, aviation
3 min read

Govt to roll out mandatory quality standards for drones, electric vehicles

Drone pilots are in demand as businesses use the devices for logistics and transport. (Stock photo)
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president

Ajay Banga, Banga
2 min read

SC to hear plea challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis case on May 9

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Max temp in Delhi likely to settle below 30 deg C for 4th consecutive day

Delhi rain
1 min read

'Neighbourhood First': Maldives gets two Made in India warships

Indian warships for Maldives
2 min read

India trashes USCIRF report, calls it biased and misrepresentation of facts

Image
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon